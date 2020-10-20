1/
Mary Lou Niverth
Mary Lou Niverth, 71, of Waynesburg, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, in Woodside Place of Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

She was born April 16, 1949, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late J. Robert and Norma Jean Barnhart Goslin.

She graduated from Jefferson-Morgan High School, Class of 1967. She completed her undergraduate studies at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1971 and went on to earn a master's degree from Penn State.

Mary Lou taught Family and Consumer Sciences at Jefferson-Morgan High School until her retirement in 2005.

She had been an active member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, serving as the union representative for P.S.E.A., and participating in contract negotiations.

She had served on the board of directors of the Penn State Extension Service for Greene County.

On August 4, 1984, she married Gregory A. Niverth, who survives. Also surviving are a sister, Connie Sue Goslin of Harrisburg; and a brother, James L. "J.L." Goslin of Rices Landing.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or services.

In lieu of flowers, Mary Lou would appreciate a vote for Joe Biden.

Arrangements are entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

Condolences may be offered at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 20, 2020.
