Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA
15323
(724)-663-7373
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Washington, PA
Obituary
Mary Louise Schmitt, 92, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Strabane Woods Assisted Living Facility.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Harry W. Schmitt.

Mary Lou is survived by six children, Michael Schmitt of Delaware, Ohio, Harry W. Schmitt of Tuscon, Ariz., Raymond Schmitt of Richmond, Va., Judy Welch of Jacksonville, Fla., and Margaret Schmitt and Sally Schmitt of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren, Amanda Williams of Jacksonville and Jessica Schmitt and Billy Schmitt of Richmond; and a great-granddaughter, Karlee Williams of Jacksonville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 30, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Washington.

Mary Lou was a very forgiving person. In her memory, pass it on by being forgiving to others.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373, youngfhinc.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 29, 2020
