Mary Lu Flory, 83, of Roswell, Ga., formerly of McDonald, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019.

She was born August 17, 1935, a daughter of Charles and Bertha Hicks.

Mary Lu loved reading, painting and spending time with her family. She served in the medical field for over 60 years as a registered nurse, nursing supervisor, director of nursing, and as a nursing home administrator.

Surviving are four children, Curtiss J. (Debbie) Peck of Bell Fla., Carla J. (John) Rodgers of State College, Cheri J. Richard of Pittsburgh, and John D. Flory of Snellville, Ga.; a sister, Sheila J. Carter, of Maggie Valley, N.C.; a brother, Jim (Marna) Hicks, of Washington; a neice, Becky (Brock) Johnson, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Jesse (Lauren) Rodgers, Matthew Rodgers, Emily (Aaron) White, Carrie Richard, Tammy (David) Szramowski, Kathleen and Kayleigh Flory; five great-grandchildren, Ace Minton, Jasper and Silas Szramowski, Roarke Richard, and Rachel Swackhammer.

Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. A service will also be in Nation's at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn and Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested to Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 8701 Georgia Avenue, Suite #412, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or on-line at adaa.org.