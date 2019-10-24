Mary M. Sprowls, 92, of Washington, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Grove.

She was born July 24, 1927, in Washington, a daughter of the late Mack Carson and Ella Jones Carson. She was the last member of her family.

Mary was a graduate of Trinity High School, and worked at Hazel Atlas and retired from Bowles International.

She was a member of North Buffalo Presbyterian Church, where she was very active and was the oldest member. She was also a member of the Grange.

Mary loved sewing, fishing, crocheting, gardening and quilting.

On May 30, 1952, she married Alfred Sprowls, who is deceased.

Deceased in addition to her parents and husband are her sisters, Pearl Stollar, Helen Hathaway, Blanche Minnies and Hazel Westfall.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at North Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 711 Rural Valley Road, Washington, with Pastor Gary Gibson officiating.

