Mary Margaret Bland
1926 - 2020
Mary Margaret Bland, 93, of Waynesburg, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Washington Hospital.She was born July 18, 1926, in Struthers, Ohio, a daughter of the late George Ralph and Ida May Daniels Hess.In 2003, Mary moved from Wana, W.Va., to Greene County, where she has resided ever since. She was employed as a selector at Owens Illinoise Glass in Fairmont, W.Va., for 17 years until her retirement in 1973. Mary enjoyed quilting, sewing, cooking, shopping and eating out with her friend, Ann Sappington.She is survived by three grandchildren, Roy Cress of Waynesburg, Tina (Mike) Main of Waynesburg and Michael L. Dohanich Jr. of Carmichaels; three great-grandchildren, Noah Ladd Dohanich of Carmichaels, Sarah Main of Waynesburg and Caitlyn Main of Waynesburg; daughter-in-law Carla Sue (Robert) Ross Dohanich Kelley.In addition to her parents and husband, Francis Bland, she was preceded in death by two children, Sonja (Dohanich) Cress and Mike Dohanich; one brother, Paul Ralph Hess.A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 6, in Roy Cress's house, 279 Fordyce Run Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with a meal to follow.Arrangements have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181.Memorial contributions may be made to the Willow Grove Baptist Church, 756 Hargus Creek Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Roy Cress's house
Funeral services provided by
KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME
3275 W. ROY FURMAN HWY
Rogersville, PA 15359
(724) 499-5181
