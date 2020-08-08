1/1
Mary Margaret Bonenberger Shea
1928 - 2020
Mary Margaret Bonenberger Shea, 92, of Carmichaels, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Mary was born May 22, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Leo Aloysius and Ella May Scully Bonenberger; and sister to Leo F. Bonenberger, Jacob H. Bonenberger, Bernadette Tozzi, Ethel Rita "Peanuts" Gormley and Alberta T. "Sue" Rush.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Robert "Bob" Shea.

She is survived by her children, Linda Waterman, Patricia Fahey, Robert Jr., Kimberly Fitzgerald, Sallie Valentine and Patrick Sean. Mary was a loving grandmother to Malichi, Erik and Brendan Waterman, Damian, Caleb and Meghan Fahey, Will and Melissa Shea, Timothy, Robert and Joseph Fitzgerald, Hannah, Emma and Ethan Valentine, Paige, Liam and Taggart Shea. She also had 12 great-grandchildren.

Mary was a native of Pittsburgh and attended St. Rosalia's Parish and School. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who enjoyed time with her family, camping, traveling throughout the United States, Ireland, Germany and France, and watching her birds. Mary was an active member of the Rosary Society, Greene County 4-H Sponsor and Carmichaels Grange.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, in St. Rosalia Catholic Church, Pittsburgh. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery. Viewing and Mass are private. A memorial service and wake will be held in the spring of 2021.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Western PA Epilepsy Association, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Rosalia Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
204 Dowlin Ave
Carmichaels, PA 15320
(724) 966-5100
