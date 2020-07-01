Mary Margaret Donaldson, 66, of Carmichaels, died Friday, June 26, 2020, in UPMC Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mary Margaret was born November 26, 1953, in Oberlin, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harry and Dolores Kundrick Thomas.

Mrs. Donaldson is survived by three daughters, Michelle Grago (David) of Masontown, Chrissy Bertovich (Jason) of Vanderbilt and Ashley Donaldson of Baden; five sisters, Saundra Thomas of Carmichaels, Cynthia Thomas of Maryland, Annette Thomas (William "Tiggie" Teagarden) of Carmichaels, Andrea Saylor (Will) of North Carolina and Laura Danforth (Bill) of Carmichaels; three grandchildren, Sage Grago, Jason and Reed Bertovich; and many nieces and nephews.

A sister, Janette Estep; and nephew, Joey Estep, are deceased.

Mary Margaret was a member of the First Christian Church of Carmichaels.

She had been a quality control inspector at the former Burrell-Leder plant in Carmichaels, and had recently been a driver for Michaels Auto.

Our Mother received her wings into Heaven from UPMC Presby with her daughters, Michelle and Ashley by her side. Throughout her life, she took pride in being a military wife for 25 years, raising her children, and teaching them to make the best decisions in life as well as being supportive of their choices no matter what. Her children and grandchildren were all Mary talked about. She loved them all equally, and was so proud of each and everyone of them, and all the accomplishments they made. She will be missed by all.

There will be no visitation or services in keeping with Mrs. Donaldson's wishes.

Memorial donations may be made to UPMC Hospital, Neurological Surgery Dept., c/o Justin Meyer, 412-578-9273, mjustin@pmhsf.org.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.