Mary Margaret Donaldson
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Margaret Donaldson, 66, of Carmichaels, died Friday, June 26, 2020, in UPMC Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mary Margaret was born November 26, 1953, in Oberlin, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harry and Dolores Kundrick Thomas.

Mrs. Donaldson is survived by three daughters, Michelle Grago (David) of Masontown, Chrissy Bertovich (Jason) of Vanderbilt and Ashley Donaldson of Baden; five sisters, Saundra Thomas of Carmichaels, Cynthia Thomas of Maryland, Annette Thomas (William "Tiggie" Teagarden) of Carmichaels, Andrea Saylor (Will) of North Carolina and Laura Danforth (Bill) of Carmichaels; three grandchildren, Sage Grago, Jason and Reed Bertovich; and many nieces and nephews.

A sister, Janette Estep; and nephew, Joey Estep, are deceased.

Mary Margaret was a member of the First Christian Church of Carmichaels.

She had been a quality control inspector at the former Burrell-Leder plant in Carmichaels, and had recently been a driver for Michaels Auto.

Our Mother received her wings into Heaven from UPMC Presby with her daughters, Michelle and Ashley by her side. Throughout her life, she took pride in being a military wife for 25 years, raising her children, and teaching them to make the best decisions in life as well as being supportive of their choices no matter what. Her children and grandchildren were all Mary talked about. She loved them all equally, and was so proud of each and everyone of them, and all the accomplishments they made. She will be missed by all.

There will be no visitation or services in keeping with Mrs. Donaldson's wishes.

Memorial donations may be made to UPMC Hospital, Neurological Surgery Dept., c/o Justin Meyer, 412-578-9273, mjustin@pmhsf.org.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
204 Dowlin Ave
Carmichaels, PA 15320
(724) 966-5100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved