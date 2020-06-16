Mary Margaret Dunkle Haney
Mary Margaret Dunkle Haney, 89, of Canton Township, passed away in her home Friday, June 12, 2020, with her family by her side. Mary was born April 19, 1931, in West Middletown to the late Homer and Mildred Dunkle.

She attended Buffalo Grade School and Trinity High School. Mary lived her life for her family and took great pride in her home.

On November 8, 1947, she married Willard C. Haney, who passed away February 17, 2008.

Surviving is a son, Larry C. Haney of Buffalo Township; four grandchildren, Larry C. (fiance Heather) Haney Jr. of Washington, Michael (Lisa) Haney of Madera, Calif., Heather (William) Grandon of Buffalo Township and Christopher (Lindsey) Haney of Buffalo Township; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Bonnie (Van) Cowden of Hickory; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are two brothers, Lloyd and Donald Dunkle.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
