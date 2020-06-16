Mary Margaret Dunkle Haney, 89, of Canton Township, passed away in her home Friday, June 12, 2020, with her family by her side. Mary was born April 19, 1931, in West Middletown to the late Homer and Mildred Dunkle.

She attended Buffalo Grade School and Trinity High School. Mary lived her life for her family and took great pride in her home.

On November 8, 1947, she married Willard C. Haney, who passed away February 17, 2008.

Surviving is a son, Larry C. Haney of Buffalo Township; four grandchildren, Larry C. (fiance Heather) Haney Jr. of Washington, Michael (Lisa) Haney of Madera, Calif., Heather (William) Grandon of Buffalo Township and Christopher (Lindsey) Haney of Buffalo Township; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Bonnie (Van) Cowden of Hickory; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are two brothers, Lloyd and Donald Dunkle.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

