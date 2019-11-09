Mary Nash, 66, of Brownsville, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Mon Valley Hospital.

She was born July 15, 1953, in Washington, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Grabowsky Dziak.

On July 7, 1974, she married Lloyd Nash Sr., who survives.

Also surviving are seven children, Lloyd Nash Jr. (Lucy) of St. Louis, Mo., Mary Henderson (Bryan) of Mt. Morris, Christopher Nash (Jessica) of Roanoke, Ala., Amanda Nash of Brownsville, Sarah Nash of Bentleyville, Stephanie Nash of Brownsville and Patty Nash of Mt. Morris; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are two siblings, Eva Grabowsky and Sonny Bell.

Funeral services and interment are private. A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.