Mary O'Hare Smith, 90, of Washington, died Thursday, August 22, 2019.

She was born October 9, 1928, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of the late John J. O'Hare and Magdalena Walter O'Hare.

Mrs. Smith was an active member of Immaculate Conception Church. She graduated from Seton Hill College in 1950 with a bachelor of science degree. Mrs. Smith then began to teach high school on Long Island.

In 1951, she married Perry C. Smith Jr. and moved to Washington, D.C., where she helped support him through medical school. She then moved to San Antonio, Texas, with Dr. Smith, who was in the Army. In 1962, they moved to Washington, where she eventually became involved with her college, becoming a member of the board of trustees, also receiving a distinguished alumna award. She was also an active board member and served in many positions at both the Friends of the Library and Symphony South.

Mrs. Smith became a dual citizen of Ireland later in life and enjoyed vacationing there. She also enjoyed vacationing at Hilton Head Island. Mrs. Smith loved the ocean from her childhood at Rockaway Beach, Long Island. She also enjoyed reading and cooking as she took many classes of various cuisines. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Surviving are her children, M. Patricia Smith of Brooklyn, Deborah A. Smith of Washington, Susan DiMeglio of Atlanta, Ga., Kathleen Smith-Delach (Robert) of Pittsburgh, James Smith of Pittsburgh and Michael Smith (Gretchen) of State College. Eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Perry C. Smith Jr.; her sons, Perry Christopher Smith and Paul Smith; and her brothers, John J. O'Hare and James O'Hare.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., corner of Wilson and East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. A prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, August 26, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Washington, with Father Michael Peck as celebrant. Burial will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seton Hill University, Attention: Office of Institutional Advancement, For the Mary O. and Perry C. Smith Scholarship Fund, 1 Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.