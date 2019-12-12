Mary R. Mull, 97, of Canonsburg, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in her home.

She was born February 14, 1922, in Hickory, a daughter of William Henry and Lila Fisher Mull Sr.

Miss Mull worked for many years as a bookkeeper for E.W. Tire in Carnegie.

Mary was a member of the Venice Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed quilting and had made many beautiful quilts.

Surviving are a sister, Lila Wagner, with whom she made her home; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a sister, Margaret Mull; and eight brothers, Robert, Frank, Harry and Charles Acheson and William H. Jr., David, George and Ralph Mull.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, December 13, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/wupervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, with the Rev. Gary Chorpenning officiating. Interment will be private in Pigeon Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.