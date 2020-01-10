Mary Rita Antal Rusnock, 101, of Jefferson, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Evergreen Assisted Living in Waynesburg, where the staff has been taking excellent care of her since 2015. OSPTA Hospice has added an extra level of care for several months.

She was born January 23, 1918, a daughter of the late Mike and Mary Nesbitt Havrilesko.

Mary was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Brownsville for many years. Mary also loved to crochet, cook, play cards, bowl and square dance.

Mary is survived by her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Havrilesko; daughters Emily Bull and Mary Lou Roscoe (Edmund); grandchildren Mike and Kelly Bull, Tony and Phillis Bull, Laura and George Bommer, James and Wendy Bull, Julie Kelly, Ryan and Megan, Zachary and Rebecca Roscoe, and Joshua Roscoe; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her husbands, Louis Antal and Mike Rusnock; siblings John, George, Steve, Mike, Betty and Helen; granddaughters Tina Coyle and Amanda Roscoe; and an infant son.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, January 11, in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100. A Mass will follow at St. Nicholas Byzantine Church, Brownsville. Internment will follow at Taylor Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 302 Third Avenue, Brownsville, PA 15417, or to the cemetery at Taylor Cemetery Association, 600 Old National Pike, Brownsville, PA 15417.