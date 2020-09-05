Mary Six Toney, 101, died Monday, August 31, 2020, in Monrovia, Calif., where she lived with her daughter, Deidra.

She was born May 17, 1919, in Monongalia County, W.Va., to Donley Adam Six and Viola Ashcraft Six.

She was Christian by faith and enjoyed encouraging others in their Christian faith.

Surviving are her daughters, Deidra Toney of Monrovia and Bonnie Ross of Aliquippa; her son, Terry Estel of Monaca; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great-great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a first husband, Ralph Estel; a second husband, Joseph Toney; and a son, Jack Estel.

Friends may call at the Tennant Funeral Home in Hundred, W.Va., from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Tuesday, September 8, with Evangelist Steve Stevens officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Forest Cemetery near Hundred.