Mary Tustin, 57, of Waynesburg, passed away Thursday, December 11, 2019, in her home.

She was born April 24, 1962, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late William and Frances Imogene Dunson Tustin.

Mary resided in Dilliner for several years before moving to Waynesburg, where she lived most of her life.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and watching professional wrestling.

Surviving are three sisters, Sherry Shriver (Steve), Virginia Gallagher (John) and Jacqueline Davis, all of Waynesburg; her nieces and nephews, Blaine Gallagher, Chad Gallagher (Megan), John Ryan Gallagher, Cheyenne Davis, and Steven Davis.

She was preceded in death by two nephews, Aaron Gallagher and Jesse Ray Gallagher.

Friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of services, Saturday, December 14, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, with Pastor Richard Berkey officiating, followed by burial in Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville.

