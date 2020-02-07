Mary V. Anderson, 95, of Waynesburg, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Evergreen Assisted Living, Waynesburg.

She was born January 15, 1925, in Burton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Forrest Clifford Delaney and Stella Antil Delaney.

On April 4, 1946, she married Robert E. Anderson, who passed away August 10, 2012.

Mrs. Anderson had worked for Greenway Manufacturing in the Waynesburg shirt factory.

She was a member of Oak View United Methodist Church in Waynesburg.

Surviving are a granddaughter, Carrie Anderson of Mather; a great-granddaughter, Robi Arbogast Tustin (Josh); and a great-great-grandson, Jonah Blue Tustin. Also surviving are a sister, Patty Watts of Maryland, and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her husband, are a son, Robert E. Anderson Jr.; two brothers, Albert Leo Delaney and Clifford Dulaney; and four sisters, Lucille Moore, Verna Ward, Jeanette Freeland and Kathleen Gaines.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, February 8, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, with Pastor Roger Dulaney officiating.

Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.