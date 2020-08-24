Mary Zablocki Cowden passed away peacefully, Friday, August 21, 2020, in her Ingram home, surrounded by her family. She was born October 31, 1932, a daughter of the late Casimir and Anna Przybylowska Zablocki.

On July 17, 1954, she married the late David M. Cowden, who passed away March 2, 2019.

She was the beloved mother of Jean M. (Gary) Stevens of Slovan, Michael D. Cowden of Ingram and the late Mary Ann Lewis. She is also survived by a sister, Magdalene Zablocki Welsh; grandchildren, Richard L. Ardillo, Kelly A. Stevens Yanek, Joseph L. Stevens, Michael and John Lewis; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death, along with her parents and daughter, were her siblings, Michael and Alec Zablocki, Cassey Shuble, Theresa McCall and Ann Orenzek.

Mary was a 1950 graduate of Union High School in Burgettstown and was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran during the Korean War.

She was owner of Mary Cowden Beauty Shop of Crafton for over 30 years. She will be dearly missed by her family.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home, 165 Noble Avenue, Crafton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish, 115 Berry Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Interment following services will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Burgettstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name at www.schepnermcdermott.com.