MaryAnn Lieberman, 81, of Bridgeville, formerly of Peters Township, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Born August 4, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Helen Sobek.

She was the beloved wife of John Lieberman for 64 years; loving mother of Debbie Lieberman, John (Susan Torrero) Lieberman, Gregory (Dana) Lieberman, Amy Lieberman, Holly (Dan) Yoest and Jaison (Melissa Edwards) Lieberman; cherished grandmother of Andrew, Courtney, Justin, Heather, Kaitlin, Stephen, Jessica, Isabelle, Sarah, Daniel, Bobby, Amelia, Philip and Aaden; dear great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren; and loving sister of Robert Sobek, David Sobek, Karen Sobek and Margaret Sobek.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, David Mollner, and her siblings, Barbara Rink and Stanley Sobek.

MaryAnn loved to cook, travel and play cards with her card club. She most importantly enjoyed spending time with her family. MaryAnn will be dearly missed by all.

Family and friends are welcome from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 18.

