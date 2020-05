Or Copy this URL to Share

Maryann Merriman, 82, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.She was survived by son Terry (Robin); daughter Lori (Todd); sister Cheri; sister-in-law Anne; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.Private arrangments are in the care of DeAngelo Funeral Home.











