Maryann Warchol, 68, of Washington, went to be with her Lord Monday, November 11, 2019, in Premier Washington Health Center.

She was born December 29, 1950, in Beaver, a daughter of the late Andrew (the late Evelyn) Calafacter and the late Elizabeth (the late John) Polumbo.

Mrs. Warchol worked at Geneva College, until her illness in May 1990.

She loved children, helping others and playing bingo. Mrs. Warchol enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

Although she had been in a nursing home for the past 28 years, she was thrilled to be able to attend her granddaughter's wedding, her great-grandson's baptism, her grandson's graduation and, most recently, her grandson and his fiancee's baby shower. She was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her newest great-grandson, Wyatt Benjamin Warchol.

Surviving are the love of her life, her son, John and his wife, Michelle Warchol, of Washington; grandchildren Kaitlyn Berry, Austin Warchol and Victoria Warchol, all of Washington; great-grandchildren Samuel Berry and Leonardo Berry, both of Washington; a sister, Carol Krugel of Monaca; and four nieces.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 and 4 to 5 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, November 14, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with the Rev. Eric Powell officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.

