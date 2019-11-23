MaryJane Myers, 83, of Avella, formerly of New Florence, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

She was born September 18, 1936, in Bolivar, a daughter of the late John Robert and Estella Margaret "Tillie" Binnie Henderson.

MaryJane attended Bolivar High School and worked as a deli clerk for Trimble's family owned supermarket in New Florence for 20 years and then retired from Bi-Lo, where she worked for five years.

She had lived in Avella for the past 10 years and attended Wellsburg Church of Christ.

She loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially going to the casino and taking trips with her husband and traveling with her mother, sister and daughter.

On September 15, 2005, she married Alfred C. Myers Jr., who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Beverly Barbus; a son, Robert J. "Butchie" Ambrose, both of New Florence; a granddaughter, Lindsey Ambrose and her daughter, both of the state of California; and two more great-granddaughters, Pyper J. and Ella Jane; her siblings, John Robert (Mary Ann) Henderson of Atlanta, Ga., Janet Rose (Jim) Grier of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Tommy Joe (Mitzi) Henderson of Blairsville; her aunt, Florence Decker of New Florence; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are a son, Anthony Joseph "Tony" Ambrose, and a grandson, Michael Brian Barbus.

All funeral services are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wellsburg Church of Christ, 92 Rose Cottage Lane, Wellsburg, WV 26070.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.