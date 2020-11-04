Marylee A. Hanlon, 77, of Somonauk Ill., passed away peacefully Thursday, October 29, 2020.

She was born January 6, 1943, in Washington D.C.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Thomas R. Hanlon, in 2013.

She is survived by her three sons, Kevin (Eve), Scott (Beth) and Chris (Maria); 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will take place in the coming months where she will be laid to rest in Bethlehem, Pa. alongside her husband and other family members.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Golden Corner Food Pantry in Seneca, South Carolina.