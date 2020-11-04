1/
Marylee A. Hanlon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marylee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marylee A. Hanlon, 77, of Somonauk Ill., passed away peacefully Thursday, October 29, 2020.

She was born January 6, 1943, in Washington D.C.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Thomas R. Hanlon, in 2013.

She is survived by her three sons, Kevin (Eve), Scott (Beth) and Chris (Maria); 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will take place in the coming months where she will be laid to rest in Bethlehem, Pa. alongside her husband and other family members.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Golden Corner Food Pantry in Seneca, South Carolina.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved