Marylou Maze, 69, of Washington, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Born October 26, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Violet and James Strawn.

She was the loving mother of Lucas (Melissa) Maze and Jenny (Art) Boyd; cherished grandmother of Ashley, Mercedes, Zoey, Brady, Darien, Emily, Caden and Isabella; and great-grandmother of Alyvia and the late Jayce.

Marylou leaves behind her beloved dog, Coco. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 20, 2020.
