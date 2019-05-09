Matilda A. "Marge" Warchola, 85, of New Eagle, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Lafayette Manor, Uniontown.

She was born March 11, 1934, in Palmerton, a daughter of Theodore and Mary Torock Spal.

Marge was a member of St. Damien of Molokai Parish in Monongahela, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary in Black Diamond and the Arroas Haymakers Association 258 ½ in New Eagle. She enjoyed playing the lottery, and tending to her flowers and vegetable garden. She could be seen every evening at McDonald's spending time with her friends.

She is survived by her son, John "Jake" Warchola Jr. of Winchester, Va.; five grandchildren, Sarah Warchola, Grant and Hailey Montgomery and their mother, Shelly Montgomery, and Rylee and Lexie Warchola; sister Patsy Bacs (Aron) of Virginia Beach, Va.; cousin Jeanie Garcia of Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob and Patty Crall and family and Kathy Gilmer provided years of friendship.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jake" Warchola, who died September 7, 2014.

Friends will be received from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where a blessing service will be held at noon Saturday, May 11. Committal services and interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.

One of Marge's favorite pastimes was going out to eat with her family. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you do the same and share some quality time with your loved ones.

