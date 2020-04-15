Matilda Menear, 96, a longtime resident of Bobtown, passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

Born in Manila, The Philippines, March 14, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Apolonio and Fausditio Quebral.

After marrying her husband during World War II, she came with him to the United States, where together they raised their family. She was a loving homemaker who enjoyed looking after the needs of her husband and six children.

"Tilly" is survived by five children and their spouses, William D. and Freda Menear, Iva Jean Stefaniak, Richard A. and Peggy Menear, David R. and Christina Menear, all of Bobtown, and Brenda L. and Tom Smith of Irwin; eight grandchildren, Laura Stevulak (Rich), Jamey Dixon (Charles), Becky Cumpston, Wesley Menear, Rick Menear (Christy), Brooke Ackerman (Jon), Ashly Menear, Jared Smith (Marcy) and Noah Smith; 16 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was also predeceased by her husband, James E. Menear, who died January 6, 2016; a son, James E. Menear II; a granddaughter, Jennifer; and several brothers and sisters.

Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, is handling the arrangements. Due to the current health crisis, visitation and services are private and by invitation only. Interment will be in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be offered to

