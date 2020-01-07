Matthew C. Smelser, 43, of Charleroi, died Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Born March 16, 1976, in Toledo, Ohio, he was a son of Charles J. (Sharon) Thomas of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Sandra (Spivey) of Monessen.

A 1995 graduate of Frazier High School, Matt continued his education with various Paramedic and EMT classes. For the past 24 years, he worked as a paramedic, becoming a supervisor for the Rostraver-West Newton EMS Department while also working for UPMC's Paramedic Response Unit, during which time Matt was a decorated member of the UPMC Search and Rescue Unit with his K-9 Mondo. Matt had previously worked for TCA.

A member of Edwards Chapel United Methodist Church in Finleyville, he had recently joined a local gun club because he enjoyed shooting, and he also enjoyed golfing, swimming and especially riding quads with his son, Logan. Matt always enjoyed helping others and took pride in teaching and instructing paramedic and EMT classes. He believed time was not measured by the years you live, but by the deeds that you do and the joy you bring to others.

A family-oriented, loving husband and father, in addition to his parents he is survived by his wife of 19 years, Lynn Lenzi Smelser, whom he married May 6, 2000; a son, Logan; and daughter Adriana Smelser; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Charles and Nicole Thomas of Dayton, Ohio, and Jason Thomas of Maumee, Ohio; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Shelly and David Lynch of Fayette City and Stephanie Thomas of Perrysburg, Ohio; eight nieces and nephews, whom he was like an extended father to, Krisi (Justin) Secrest, Adam Lenzi, Brayden, Addison, Sophia and Haylee Thomas, Anthony (Michelle) Lynch and Gregory Lynch; his mother- and father-in-law, Rita and Alfred Lenzi of New Eagle; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Al and Denise Lenzi of Monongahela. He will also be dearly missed by his extended family, good friends, co-workers and all the patients he lovingly helped over the years.

Preceding him in death were his brother, Kyle Smelser, who died in 2003, along with his beloved partner, Mondo.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 10, with the Rev. Richard Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.