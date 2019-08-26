Matthew Eland, 38, of Washington, passed away due to an ongoing medical condition Thursday, August 22, 2019.

A son of the late Gordon L. Eland and Dianne and Kevin Bucci, who survive and reside in Belle Vernon, he was born December 12, 1980, in Washington.

Matthew was a 1999 graduate of Serra Catholic, where he played hockey.

He graduated from West Virginia University, after which he moved to Missoula, Mont., where he worked for Denver Mattress Co. Matthew relocated with the company to Rapid City, S.D., Austin, Texas, and finally Boise, Idaho, before moving back to Pennsylvania.

He loved the outdoors and became an avid snow skier while living in Boise.

Matt was a very loving and tender-hearted man and was loved by many.

In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Heather and Keith Reidinger of Reading; a brother and sister in-law, Gordy and Rachelle Eland of Monongahela; maternal grandparents Eula Peters of Rostraver Township and Gerald Calcagni of Belle Vernon; and nieces and nephews Ella, Adrian, and Nora Reidinger and Shelby Eland.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Helen Eland.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, August 30, in Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300. www.FergusonFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Wayne Boring officiating. Inurnment will be in Belle Vernon Cemetery.