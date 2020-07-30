Matthew J. Gasvoda, 60, of Cecil, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born October 12, 1959, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Louis and Sandra Gasvoda.

He was grandson of the late Louis and Anna Gasvoda, and the late Pearl (Babe) Hervol and Earl Layton. His godparents were the late Ron and Joan Graziotto.

Matt had spent the last 30 years living in Florida and had recently moved back home to Pennsylvania to be near his sisters.

Matt was kind, generous and thoughtful. He loved his family and considered everyone a friend. He spent many years dealing in antiques and could transform any old piece of furniture into something beautiful, relevant and useful.

He is survived by his sisters, Jackie Gasvoda, Joni (Bob) Burskey and Jane Iams. Also surviving are a niece, Amber Iams; and a nephew, Donald Iams.

He was preceded in death his brother, Louie Gasvoda, who died July 17, 2019, also at the age of 60.

Family and friends are welcome from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 2, in Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A Catholic blessing service will be celebrated at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday, August 3, for immediate family only. Internment will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Cecil.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.

