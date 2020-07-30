1/1
Matthew J. Gasvoda
1959 - 2020
Matthew J. Gasvoda, 60, of Cecil, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born October 12, 1959, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Louis and Sandra Gasvoda. He was a grandson of the late Louis and Anna Gasvoda and the late Pearl "Babe" Hervol and Earl Layton. His godparents were the late Ron and Joan Graziotto.

Matt had spent the last 30 years living in Florida and had recently moved back home to Pennsylvania to be near his sisters.

Matt was kind, generous and thoughtful. He loved his family and considered everyone a friend. He spent many years dealing in antiques and could transform any old piece of furniture into something beautiful, relevant and useful.

He is survived by his sisters, Jackie Gasvoda, Joni (Bob) Burskey and Jane Iams. Also surviving are a niece, Amber Iams; and a nephew, Donald Iams.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Louie Gasvoda, who died July 17, 2019, also at the age of 60.

Family and friends are welcome from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 2, in Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A Catholic blessing service will be celebrated in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday, August 3, for immediate family only. Internment will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery in Cecil.

Memorial donations may be made to the family.

Please view and sign the family's guest book at pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Observer-Reporter from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-260-5546
Memories & Condolences

July 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Hello Jackie, Joan and Jane....just wanted to send my Sympathy and Prayers and Love to each of you. xoxo
MaryAnn & Jim Anweiler
July 31, 2020
Judy and Gary Stewart
Friend
July 30, 2020
Lori Vance
Friend
July 30, 2020
Rest in peace Matt Tammy Snedeker
Tammy Snedeker
