Matthew John Mahramus, 39, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, in Savannah, Ga. He grew up in Canonsburg and later near Columbus, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife, Kristen; two children, Alexi and Tyler; his mother and stepfather, Robbi and Greg Maycock; father, Donald Mahramus. He is also survived by two half sisters and brother, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family in Pittsburgh and Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Terri and Bud Ritter and John Markovich of Canonsburg.

Matthew is a veteran of the Iraq War where he was wounded and earned numerous medals including the Purple Heart. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as friends and family will attest.

Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 6, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

Flowers are not permitted at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in Matt's honor to Bully4You Rescue at www.paypal.me/bully4you or the Mahramus Family Fund GoFundMe page.