1/1
Matthew John Mahramus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Matthew John Mahramus, 39, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, in Savannah, Ga. He grew up in Canonsburg and later near Columbus, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife, Kristen; two children, Alexi and Tyler; his mother and stepfather, Robbi and Greg Maycock; father, Donald Mahramus. He is also survived by two half sisters and brother, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family in Pittsburgh and Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Terri and Bud Ritter and John Markovich of Canonsburg.

Matthew is a veteran of the Iraq War where he was wounded and earned numerous medals including the Purple Heart. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as friends and family will attest.

Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 6, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

Flowers are not permitted at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in Matt's honor to Bully4You Rescue at www.paypal.me/bully4you or the Mahramus Family Fund GoFundMe page.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved