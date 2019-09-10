Matthew Lynn King, 27, of Waynesburg, died Saturday, September 7, 2019, from injuries he received in an automobile accident.

He was born Thursday, February 6, 1992, in Kalamazoo, Mich., a son of Kirk A. King and Lynn Leichliter King of Waynesburg.

Matthew was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Waynesburg. He enjoyed golf, fishing and watching movies. He loved attending Pitt football games and all of the Pittsburgh pro sports teams. He was a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School Class of 2010, where he was a member of the golf team. He also graduated from the University of Pittsburgh Class of 2014, with a bachelor's degree in film studies.

Matthew was a member of Greene County Country Club and Rohanna's Golf Course, where he enjoyed golfing with all his buddies.

He worked for United Equipment Rentals as a salesman in Robinson. Matt's greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and friends. He was a true blessing and always lived life to the fullest.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Ryan King and Christopher King, both of Waynesburg; his paternal grandmother, Saundra King of Mather; his paternal stepgrandmother, Linda "Nan" King of Waynesburg; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Deceased are his maternal grandfather, Norman Leichliter; his maternal grandmother, Ida Lutes; and his paternal grandfather, Lynn W. King.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in First Church of the Nazarene, 115 Deerfield Lane, Waynesburg, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 13, with the Rev. John Poling officiating. Burial will be at Oakmont Cemetery, Waynesburg. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, is entrusted with his arrangements. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to America Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Avenue, Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016, or CBM Ministries, 381 Willis Road, Jefferson, PA 15344. Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.