Mattie Beck Morgan passed away peacefully in her home with family at her side Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She had reached the age of 102 and 1/12.

Mattie was born in Wilkes County, N.C., April 7, 8 or 9, 1917 - She was not sure! - near the farming community of Ronda. She was the middle child of 10, six girls and four boys.

She became the longest living member of her entire family. Her parents were farmers, Pearlie Mae Day and John Mitchell Welborn. She married Lieutenant Colonel John E. Morgan, retired, U.S. Air Force, in Panama on December 26, 1941. There were many moves for this family between 1941 and 1962. They lived in places like Guam, California, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Mississippi, New York, Georgia, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Mattie had an inner strength and love of God that kept her caring for her five ornery kids. The Hewitt Presbyterian church became the harbor that shaped the family's appreciation of and devotion to the love of God. Through her dedication and hard work, she and her husband saw to it that the kids all had chances to get an education beyond high school, a goal she and her husband valued. In the 20 years since her husband's passing, Mattie and her children grew closer in all aspects of life. Mattie could no longer walk and had to become comfortable in a wheel chair to get around. As her inability to manage alone became noticeably apparent, so did the love of her children's and grandchildren's commitment to her well-being. Through a joint effort, the family enabled her to live out her golden years on the farm that she moved to in Greene County in 1962. Two special granddaughters became special helpers, Carrie Shiner and Holly Slater. Their efforts enabled Mattie to have refreshing showers and unequaled spa treatments daily! Through Stan and Carrie Shiner's keen eyes, a fixer upper van was procured, renovated and restored so that Mattie had a handicapped van with a chariot lift enabling her to travel in style.

There were numerous neighbors who were special friends, like Cindy and Ken Rex, whose daily visit often was the spark that made Mom want to get out of bed. Good doctors also cared for Mattie like Dr. J. Gosai and Dr. Matt Burkett and the quick services of the Rices Landing Volunteer Fire Department assisted numerous times over the years.

Mattie's children are the following: John E. Morgan Jr. (Connie) of Milton, W.Va., David A. Morgan (Joy) of Rices Landing, Martha L. Nastase (Orazio) of Bellefonte, Mary Margaret Hines, (Paul) Edgewater, Fla., and Frank H. Morgan (Judy) of Marianna. There are 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. One blessed family, all because of John and Mattie Morgan loving life.

Mattie loved gardening, canning and spending time with her grandchildren. Many of the children loved their Gram for her saber sharp wit and dark humor!

She is survived by 14 grandchildren: Paul Hines Jr., Julia Louise Rozman (Don), Holly Slater (Richard), Carrie (Stan) Shiner, Missi Jo Morgan, Lisa (Nate) Kyle, Jennifer (Eric) Saleme, Jackie Beth Morgan, Ryan (April) McCracken, Merideth (Danny) Morgan, Frank (Katie) Morgan, Michele (Richard) Valentic, Michael Morgan and Laura Nastase.

The great-grandchildren are: Amelia and Oliver Saleme, Jaxon Beck Morgan, Hannah, Haily and Savanah McCracken, Carson and Ainsley Morgan, Casey Carnahan, Tyler and Victoria Tillery, Duski Staggers, Jason Kyle and Courtney Adkins, Emily and Olivia Tobias, Wyatt Rozman, Morgan Slater, Brandon Slater, Stone and Tessa Morgan, Nolan and Brooke Valentic and Max and Connor Morgan. Anthony and Ryan Slater are the two great-great-grandsons.

Mattie was known as an avid golfer, much to her husband's frustration. She excelled on the putting greens and, to the amazement of all, she was a straight shooter down the fairways. Her greatest pleasure on the golf course was "out-putting" her husband, John. Another golf competitor, her brother-in-law, Dick Barr used to say, "She was unconscious" on the golf green.

Crocheting hats, afghans and little shoes kept her fingers busy for a long time after she gave up golfing. She is rumored to be now putting and driving her golf ball straight down the greens in the sky park. Other talents surfaced in the kitchen as many of her children had wedding cakes that were baked and decorated with her icing, pretty roses and lace, all thanks to Mattie's cake decorating talent. It was only in her later years of life that she picked up a paint brush and crafted many lovely art pieces which are treasured by family members. Mattie credited her long life to working hard on the farm, clean living and eating blueberries daily. She loved to farm and she canned many jars of tomatoes, beans, peaches, pickles and beets.

We will miss our dear mother. Memorial gifts to Rices Landing Volunteer Fire Department, 66 Bayard Avenue, Rices Landing, PA 15357, would honor Mattie's memory.

