Maurice Brennan Breene Jr., 58, of McDonald, passed away suddenly Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born in Oil City, December 12, 1961, a son of the late Alice and Maurice Brennan Breene Sr.Maurice is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Carolyn "Carly" Shepos; sons Ryan (Katie) Shock of Long Beach, Miss., Casey (Chrissy Reynolds) Shock of Slovan and Cody Shock; his grandchildren Kora, Lincoln and Bentley; beloved brother of Pat Hipkins of Newport, Va., Mary Smith of St. Simons Island, Ga., Cathy (John) Levine of Moon Township, Tom (Colleen) Breene of Oil City and Nancy (Steve Snyder) Breene-Stoltz Snyder of Utica; also survived by many nieces and nephews.Arrangements were entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.View and sign the family's guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 14, 2020.