Maurice M. Vestrat, 81, of Monongahela, went home to be with Jesus on July 5, 2020.

Known as Reese, he was born in Charleroi son of the late Gaspar and Jane (Haggerty) Vestrat on November 26, 1938.

He was a graduate of Brownsville High School class of 1956 and a Veteran of the US Army 1962-1964 where he served in Germany; he retired from US Steel in 2000.

Reese was preceded in death by his brothers, Henry and Thomas Vestrat; and his beloved wife of 55 years, Grace May (Behanna) Vestrat. They are now reunited and in the presence of our Lord.

Reese was an active member of the Journey by Grace Church of Rostraver, formerly the Free Methodist Church of Monongahela for 45 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling. He will be deeply and forever missed by his four children and their spouses, Dawn Wilson (Scott), Kimberly Weygandt (Terry), Shelly Briggs (Jim), David Vestrat (Valerie), and his eight grandchildren, Brett Wilson (Mollie), Jake Wilson (Mary), Jordan Weygandt, Taylor Heckler (Mathew), Jesse Weygandt, Christopher Thorpe, Kirby Thorpe, and Hadley Elert; he is also survived by his eleven precious great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews as well as his best buddy, Cleveland the cat.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767 and additional visitation will also be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday at Journey by Grace Church, State Rt. 51, Belle Vernon with services beginning at 10 a.m. with Rev. William Bailey officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Ginger Hill with military honors conducted by the Mon-Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad. Condolences can be made online at marshalmarrafuneralhome.com.