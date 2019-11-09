Mauva J. Clutter Richey, 90, of West Alexander, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, in her home, with her son by her side.

Born November 17, 1928, in Washington County, she was a daughter of the late Wray and Martha Miller Clutter.

Mauva lived most of her life in West Alexander. She was a member of West Alexander United Methodist Church, West Alexander Fire Department Auxiliary and West Alexander American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Mauva was happily married to Charles Delmer Richey for 45-plus years until his passing in 1989. She was employed with McGuffey School District as a custodian until she retired in 1996. Mauva enjoyed family time with her four children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by four children, Ronald Wray Richey of West Alexander, Gary L. Richey of West Alexander, Lynn (Cindy) Richey of West Alexander and John Richey of Indianapolis, Ind.; five grandchildren, Christine (Mike) James of New Hampshire, Charley (Andrea) Richey of Pittsburgh's South Hills, Andrew (Kayla) Richey of Washington, Clark Richey of Indianapolis, Ind., and Johnna Richey, also of Indianapolis; two great-grandchildren, Caden and Kinsley Richey, both of Washington; and three sisters, Martha Rae Johnson of Georgia, Patty Dawson of Beallsville and June (Robert) Leaper of Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Ruth Riskey.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at West Alexander United Methodist Church, 162 Main Street, West Alexander, PA 15376, where the West Alexander American Legion Ladies Auxiliary will conduct a service at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 11, in the church, with the Rev. Paul Harman officiating. Burial will follow at West Alexander Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Alexander United Methodist Church, Attn: Building Fund, 162 Main Street, West Alexander, PA 15376.

