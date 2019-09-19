Maxine Gregorini, 93, of Monongahela, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Mon Valley Care Center, Monongahela.

She was born December 29, 1925, in Rochester, a daughter of Maxwell and Cecelia Matteo Otley.

Maxine was a 1943 graduate of Monongahela High School, where she was later active with the reunion committee. She was a member of the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Monongahela and its choir. She was also a life member of the Monongahela Valley Hospital Ladies Auxiliary.

In her younger years, Maxine loved to sew, especially clothes for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed bingo and ceramics and played cards in several card clubs.

She is survived by two daughters, Vicki (Brian) Crawford of Wheeling, W.Va., and Janet (William) Byers of Fallowfield Township; six grandchildren, Heidi (Michael) Higgins, Jason (Julie) Bennett, Grant Crawford, Bob (Evelyn) Byers and Craig and Leah Byers; and seven great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Connor Higgins, Grace and Aubrey Bennett, Will and Alyssa Byers and Colton Vail.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Guido Gregorini, who died June 13, 1999; grandson Ian Moore; and a brother, Harold Otley.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 20, in Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Monongahela, with the Rev. Matthew Stabe officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.

