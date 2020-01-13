Maxine Hughey, 77, of Washington, passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side Friday, January 10, 2020.

Born February 24, 1942, in Atlasburg, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Lois Ellington Stiffler.

Maxine attended Burgettstown High School and graduated with an associate degree from IBM School of Business later in life. She worked as a nurse's aide for over 20 years and managed the Washington Goodwill Industries for many years.

She was a member of Windy Gap, EPC in West Finley. She loved her church family dearly.

Maxine was a fun loving person, who spent most of her time caring for children and spending time with family members. She was a devout Christian who read the Bible many times through. She especially enjoyed listening to the audio version of the Bible narrated by Charlton Heston. Her deep faith was an example and an encouragement to those who knew and loved her. Maxine's laugh and smile will be a cherished memory.

She married her childhood sweetheart, Bill Hughey, on March 18, 1961.

She was the loving mother of Beth (Don) Mohr of West Finley, David (Denise) Hughey of Washington, Megan Grudi of Washington and the late Danny (Mary) Hughey of Fredericktown. Maxine was the sister of Kathy Stiffler of Tehachapi, Calif. She was the beloved grandmother of DJ (Jamie) Mohr, Heather (fianc TJ Gojmerac) Mohr, Darla Hughey, Dany Smith and Eli Hughey. She was the cherished NeNe of Raylan Grudi and Gianna and Jocelyn Mohr. Maxine is also survived by multiple nieces, nephews, cousins and a sister-in-law, Barb Phillips.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Jimmy Stewart, Jeanne Haynes and Tommy Stiffler.

The family would like to express deep gratitude to her doctors, nurses and caregivers at the Washington Health System; her CHF Nurse Navigators, Jenny Sworden and Shelly Sargent; and Amedysis Home Health and Hospice.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial gathering from 10 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service to honor her life beginning at 11 Tuesday, January 14, with Pastor Joe Rearick officiating at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Washington City Mission at 84 West Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301, as Maxine cared deeply about those in need.

