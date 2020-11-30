1/1
Maxine Marie Arbes
Maxine Marie Arbes, 84, of Washington, died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Presbyterian Senior Care.

She was born on December 29, 1935, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late John Thomas and Dorothy Winifred McDonald Patterson.

A 1953 graduate of Washington High School, she went on to earn her certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Conley Trade School.

She was a member of the Fourth Presbyterian Church.

Maxine worked for 20 years as an LPN at Woodville and Mayview state Hospitals.

She was a member of the Canonsburg Order of the Eastern Star.

An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Maxine enjoyed reading, shopping, and especially spending time with family and friends.

On July 4, 1953, she married Richard John Arbes, who died on January 6, 2006.

Surviving are two sons, Brad L. (Danett) Arbes, of New Port Richey, Fla., and Richard J. (Carla) Arbes, of Scott Township; a daughter, Marcy (William) Rosenburg, of Charleroi; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, David O "Popeye" Patterson and John Wilbur Patterson.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be private.

Arrangements are entrusted to the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Ave., Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information, and online guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
