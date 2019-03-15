Maybelle V. Vance, 94, formerly of Carmichaels and Davistown, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Rolling Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Waynesburg.

She was born November 15, 1924, in Bethlehem, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ira Ray and Grace Victoria Scritchfield Winemiller.

Mrs. Vance was a graduate of Mt. Morris High School and resided in Davistown for most of her life. She enjoyed studying her family genealogy, flower gardening, crocheting, traveling and reading.

Her husband, Arbuth R. Vance, died January 13, 1981.

Surviving are two sons, Carl R. Braham (Donna) of Mt. Morris and Richard A. Braham of Jacksonville, Fla.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, James Jay Winemiller of St. Ansgar, Iowa, and Jackson Howard Winemiller of Oak Grove, Mo.; two sisters, Shirley June Lobash of Hopwood and Connie Joyce Cable of Brownsville; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are brother Samuel Ford Winemiller and sister Novella Alfadene Tressa.

Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Route 88, Carmichaels. Private interment will take place Monday, March 18, in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

