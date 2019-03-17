Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for McCarrell Acklin Crumrine.

McCarrell "Mac" Crumrine died February 26, 2019. He was born in Arlington, Va., and spent most of his early life in Washington. At the time of his death, Mac lived in Petaluma, Calif., with his wife and two children and worked as a special agent for the FBI.

Mac graduated from Washington High School in 1988 and from the Virginia Military Institute, Lexington, Va., in 1993, the year he received a regular commission in the United States Marine Corps. He rose to the rank of captain and served at various bases in the United States and with the fleet in the Middle East. His last posting was at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, where he was a series commander in charge of training Marine recruits.

After eight years in the Marine Corps, Mac became a special agent with the FBI, serving nearly 20 years in Northern California and on special assignments in various parts of the world. Mac received many honors both as a Marine and as a Special Agent.

Mac enjoyed training and running in ultra endurance races and the famous Iron Man Triathlons. He was a tough competitor. Guy Montecalvo, Washington High School's football coach, called Mac one of the toughest centers he ever coached.

Mac loved his family, German shepherds, old Land Cruisers, the Steelers and hiking on the trails at Pt. Reyes with his family and friends. Surviving, in addition to his mother, Elizabeth McCarrell Crumrine, are his wife, Kimberly Terese Hillman; his son, Henry Stewart Crumrine; his daughter, Beatrice Eleanor Crumrine; his brother, William B. Crumrine and wife Danielle; his nieces, Madeleine and Seon Elizabeth Crumrine; his nephew, William B. Crumrine Jr.; and his extended family.

His father, Clarence Acklin Crumrine, died in 1993.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the or to a fund established for his children. Funds may be forwarded via mail or electronically as follows:

By Mail: ACSO DSA Charitable Foundation, M. Crumrine Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 11937, Pleasanton, CA 94588 or Electronically: SF Police Credit Union, Acct #300202641, Routing # 321076496.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Church of the Covenant, 267 East Beau Street, Washington, with Dr. Stuart B. Broberg officiating.