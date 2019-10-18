Megan Ann Haines, 42, of Waynesburg, died at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation, after succumbing to injuries she received in an automobile accident August 2, 1996.

She was born Monday, August 1, 1977, in Glendale, W.Va., a daughter of Robert Paul Haines of Waynesburg and the late Beverly K. Poland Haines.

Megan enjoyed horses and horseback riding. She also loved art.

In addition to her father, she is survived by two sisters, Angel (Wayne) Kirby-Willard of Mt. Morris and Jennifer C. (Cole) Maxwell of Monessen; one brother, Robert Paul (Amanda) Haines Jr. of Uniontown; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation or services. Private graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Graysville, at the convenience of the family.

Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, is entrusted with her arrangements. Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.