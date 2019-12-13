Melissa A. "Meta" Zelenka, 37, of Washington, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

She was born August 11, 1982, in Washington, a daughter of Robert D. (Nancy) Hines of Marianna and Reginia Zelenka Hunnell of Washington.

Melissa attended John F. Kennedy Catholic Elementary School and Immaculate Conception High School.

She loved her family, Chinese food and her favorite food was her sister's sugar cookies.

Melissa attended Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are three sons, Aurelious A. Taylor, Asah A. Wolfe and Jax'ton M. Zelenka; a sister, Cecilia B. (Klinton) Knox of Washington; three half-brothers, Bobby Hines, Jason Hines and John Camps Jr.; a nephew, Sailor Knox; godparents Anthony and Chris Zelenka of West Virginia; stepfather John Camps of Washington; nieces and nephews.

Deceased are maternal grandparents Anthony and Amelia Zelenka; paternal grandparents Alice Plutch and Charles Hines.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 15, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

