Melissa Ann Cook, 29, of Canonsburg, died unexpectedly Sunday, April 19, 2020.

She was born June 26, 1990, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Douglas and Patricia Straka Cook.

A graduate of the Children's Institute of Pittsburgh, she attended Pathways of South Western, Pennsylvania. She was a member of the New Day Assembly of God Church in Upper St. Clair.

Surviving are her father, Douglas Cook; mother, Patricia Straka Cook; two brothers, Kevin Cook of Mt. Lebanon, Ryan Cook of Canonsburg; grandfathers, Andrew Straka of Canonsburg and Robert Cook of Port Charlotte, Florida; as well her uncle, aunt, and cousins, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.

She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Margaret Straka and Agnes Cook.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services and interment are private and for immediate family only. Officiating the private service will be Pastor Seth Booher, Pastor Douglas Cook and Pastor Jeffrey Marshall. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date when the restrictions have been lifted. Arrangements are entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services Ltd., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000.

Please visit www.sollon.com to leave online condolences.

In lieu of flowers in memory of Melissa, the family wishes friends and family to consider making a donation to their respective house of worship or to New Day Assembly of God at 701 Circle Drive, Pittsburgh PA 15241.