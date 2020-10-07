1/1
Melvin Brown
1951 - 2020
Melvin Brown, 69, formerly of Washington and Hill Station, died Monday, October 5, 2020, in McMurray Hills Manor.

He was born July 26, 1951, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Bernice Gill Brown Freeman and Odell Brown.

Mr. Brown was a graduate of Canon-McMillan High School, where he excelled in track and basketball. He earned a scholarship for track and attended Pennsylvania State University.

Melvin had worked as a coal miner, for Sam's Club in Washington as a cook and as a chef in the Canadian Village of Disney World's Epcot Center in Florida.

He was an avid Pittsburg Steeler and Pirate fan and enjoyed barbecuing.

Surviving are his wife, Virginia Bailey Brown of Washington; two daughters, Dana Brown and Valerie Davis-Hamilton (Tim), both of Washington; a son, Jason Brown of Novi, Mich.; four sisters, Cynthia Johnson (Lovell), Jessie Johnson and Glenda Smith (Donald), all of Canonsburg, and Darla Williams (Joseph) of Tampa, Fla.; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his stepfather, Isaac W. Freeman; and brother Isaac W. Freeman Jr.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 8, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Due to present circumstances, services will be private.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
Memories & Condolences

