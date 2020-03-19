Melvin C. Ringer Sr., 64, of Washington, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the emergency department of Washington Hospital.

He was born June 22, 1955, in Washington, a son of the late Melvin L. Ringer Sr. and Shirley Prosser Ringer.

Mr. Ringer attended McGuffey High School and worked at Ringer Brothers Masonry.

He loved his family and grandchildren and enjoyed tinkering on tractors, hunting, fishing and camping, as well as watching President Trump on television.

Mr. Ringer was a member of the Moose, Eagles and Veterans of Foreign Wars, all in Washington.

On April 19, 1981, he married Brenda L. Barnhart, who survives.

Also surviving are four children, Melvin C. (Amanda) Ringer Jr., Wendy L. Ringer (William Glendenning), Brenda Denise (David) Leavines and Jeffrey M. Ringer Sr. (Abby Willhoft), all of Washington; siblings, Ronald (Carol) Ringer of Washington, Dolores Bell (Tim Areford) of Canonsburg, Betty (Jeff) Dufresne of Canonsburg and Harry (Jane) Ringer of Taylorstown; 12 grandchildren, Breanna Ringer, Melvin C. Ringer III, Christina Montgomery, Zachary Montgomery, Olivia Montgomery, Dawson Leavines, Haley Leavines, Bella Leavines, Nevaeh Leavines, Leland Leavines, Jeffrey M. Ringer Jr. and Glenn McMasters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two siblings, Debbie Ringer and Melvin Leroy Ringer Jr.; a niece, Andrea Langham; and two great-nephews, Christian Ringer and Scott Ealy.

Due to Centers for Disease Control recommendations, no public services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brenda Ringer to assist Brenda and the Ringer family in their time of need.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

