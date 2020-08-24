Melvin David "Boss" Johnson, 85, of Washington, passed away peacefully, Friday, August 21, 2020, in the Donnell House, Concordia Hospice of Washington.

He was born July 23, 1935, in Washington, a son of the late Edward and Hazel Davis Johnson.

Mr. Johnson attended Washington High School and served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was employed at the Washington Hospital for nine years in the housekeeping department. He also worked as a handyman around the Washington area for many years doing many home improvement projects such as laying carpet and painting. He also was known for his proficient ability to repair old televisions, radios and scanners. Mr. Johnson was a Charter and Life Member of the Canton Township Volunteer Fire Department. He had been with the department in many different capacities for nearly 50 years. Mr. Johnson at one time served as the fire department's Assistant Chief and Vice President. He held various other positions with the fire department over the years retiring as Safety Officer on July 25, 2020. Mr. Johnson enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Temple, formerly known as the Bethlehem Temple, in Washington. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

On May 28, 1964, he married Sandra J. Ellis, who survives. The couple had recently celebrated 56 years of marriage. Also surviving is a daughter, Lisa Johnson of Washington; five sons, David Johnson of Washington, Terry (Amy) Johnson of Washington, Melvin (Brenda) Johnson of Washington, Shawn (Pam Hasson) Johnson of Washington and Mark (Shanika) Johnson of Washington; a brother, Wilburt (Priscilla) Johnson of San Diego, California; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his father and mother, Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor; and by three brothers, Eddie, Acee and Donald.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director.

For those that would like to pay their respects along the route of the funeral procession, the procession will be departing from the funeral home at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 27.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to the Canton Township Fire Company, 700 Weirich Avenue, Washington PA 15301.

