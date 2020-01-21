Melvin L. Ringer Sr., 87, of East Finley Township, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in his home.

He was born September 13, 1932, in Washington, a son of Charles L. and Daisy Lindley Ringer.

Mr. Ringer enjoyed going to auctions and estate sales, and especially attending the sales and auctions in Rogers, Ohio.

He loved farm life and, when younger, raised horses and cattle.

Mr. Ringer was a member of Eagles and Moose clubs.

On November 29, 1950, he married Shirley Prosser Ringer, who died June 27, 2010.

He is survived by three sons, the Rev. Ronald L. Ringer (Carol) of Washington, Melvin C. Ringer (Brenda) of Washington and Harry R. Ringer (Jane) of Claysville; two daughters, Dolores Bell (Tim) of Canonsburg and Betty Dufresne (Jeff) of Canonsburg; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, Mason and Jada McMillan; and a sister, Ethel Ringer Morris of Claysville.

Deceased are a son, Melvin L. Ringer Jr., who died in infancy; a daughter, Debra, who died when she was 12 years old; a granddaughter, Andrea "Missy" Ringer Langham; three brothers, Charles, who died at birth, Jay W. Ringer and Norman L. Ringer; and three sisters, Kathryn Ringer Hall, Evelyn Ringer Shanor and Wilma Ringer Wingrove.

Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Thursday, January 23, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with the Rev. Ronald L. Ringer officiating. Burial will follow in Prosperity Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Keystone Baptist Church, 701 Wilmington Street, Washington, PA 15301.

