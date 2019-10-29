Melvin S. Miller, Trinity wrestling's "Wonder Boy" of the '70s and owner of Gym Dandy's Meadowlands Gymnastics, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Washington Hospital, with his loving wife and family members at his side.

Melvin, also known as "Scotty," was born June 28, 1953, a son of the late Melvin Earl Miller and Mary Miller. Also deceased is his first wife, Karen Clark.

Melvin was not only the owner of Gym Dandy's, but also coached for 40 years. He was considered one of the best.

All who knew Melvin knew how he loved life and didn't worry about the small stuff. He enjoyed himself and took care of the ones he loved.

Scotty leaves behind his loving wife, Mary L. Paxton Miller, whom he married June 5, 2019.

Also surviving are his sister, Edla "Eddie" Bradley of Washington; a niece, Lisa King and husband Mike with great-nieces, Santana and Angelina, and great-nephew Julian, all of Washington; a niece, Amy Barr and husband Billy of Oklahoma; and three stepsons, Brandon Fields of Harmony Township, Brad Fields of New Stanton and Brett Fields of Port Lucie, Fla.

Scotty was a hell-raiser from the get-go and he fought hard to the very end. He would not want tears. He would rather raise the glasses and have a toast to life.

He was a member of American Legion 175, Anawana Club and Independent Club, as well as a life member of the Elks.

Scotty will be remembered for living life to the fullest, his legacy at Gym Dandy's and being Trinity's wrestling sensation of the 1970s. He will be missed by all who knew him.

At the request of the deceased, all services were private.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., Washington.

