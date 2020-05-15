Melvin Watkins, 76, of Elco, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.He was born Monday, October 25, 1943, in Brownsville, a son of the late William Henry Watkins and Margaret Elizabeth Russell Watkins.Mel was a member of Roscoe American Legion Post 801.In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by twin boys in infancy, Daniel Paul and Dennis William Watkins; and his brother, Anthony Watkins.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Darlene Watkins; three children, David Watkins and wife Lynn, Sherri Bakos and husband Billy, Scott Watkins and wife Jennifer. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Rachel Buza and husband Joe, Megan Monack and husband Sam, Tabitha Bakos (T.J. Petorla), Hunter Watkins, Laurel Watkins, Karen Overson and husband Riley, Mason Watkins, Lars Watkins; five great-grandchildren, Morgan Bakos, Zoe Altobelli, Olivia Buza, Molly Monack, Erica Buza.Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 16, in the Mariscotti Funeral Home, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.In keeping in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth, 25 visitors may be in the funeral home at one time. We seek everyone's cooperation and patience practicing social distancing, wearing face masks and limiting your visit to 5 minutes or less.Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Maple Creek Cemetery.To leave condolences for the family, visit mariscottifuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 15, 2020.