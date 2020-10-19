1/1
Melvin William Meeks
1950 - 2020
Melvin William Meeks 70, of Washington,. passed away surrounded by family on Friday, October 16, 2020.

He was born April 6, 1950, a son of the late Bertha and Melvin Meeks. Beloved husband to Linda Pratt Meeks. Loving father to Lisa (William) Bell Sutherland, Michael (Jaimie Oglenski) Scott Bell, Aaron Meeks. Cherished pap and best friend to William and Wyatt Sutherland and Nathan Bell. Loving son-in-law to Alene Pratt.

He is preceded in death by his brothers. Melvin will also be missed by his many adopted children and grandchildren, as well as his fur babies.

Melvin enjoyed building computers, going out to dinner with his wife, and was a great dancer. He enjoyed especially the cherished time he spent with his grandchildren.

Family and friends are welcome from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, October 20, with a private family service immediately following.

Please view and sign the family's online guest book at pittsburghcremation.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 19, 2020.
