Merle Daniel Strope, of Washington, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, in his home of natural causes.

He was born August 12, 1934, in Avella, a son of the late James Richard Strope and Flossie Frances Waychoff Strope.

Mr. Stope served in the U.S. Army in Germany for three years.

Mr. Strope attended Trinity High School and worked at the Kroger Company for 20 years as assistant manager. When he left the Kroger Company, he and his wife bought the Beau Mart on East Beau Street in Washington, where he worked for several years before he sold it. He then went to work for A-Z Supply in Washington as a sales representative, where he worked until his retirement in 2010.

Mr. Strope loved music and loved playing the guitar and the organ, which he played for many years.

On July 27, 1968, he married Opal Marie Stewart, who died May 29, 2019. They had no children.

He is survived by two brothers, Richard Lee Strope and Robert Eugene Strope, both of Washington; a sister, Patsy Strope Holliday of Sewickley; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a sister, Nancy Strope Wright; a brother, Charles Strope; two nephews, Brian Strope and Richard "Ricky" Strope.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.ASPCA.org or the www.americancancersociety.org.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.