1/1
Merle Daniel Strope
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Merle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Merle Daniel Strope, of Washington, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, in his home of natural causes.

He was born August 12, 1934, in Avella, a son of the late James Richard Strope and Flossie Frances Waychoff Strope.

Mr. Stope served in the U.S. Army in Germany for three years.

Mr. Strope attended Trinity High School and worked at the Kroger Company for 20 years as assistant manager. When he left the Kroger Company, he and his wife bought the Beau Mart on East Beau Street in Washington, where he worked for several years before he sold it. He then went to work for A-Z Supply in Washington as a sales representative, where he worked until his retirement in 2010.

Mr. Strope loved music and loved playing the guitar and the organ, which he played for many years.

On July 27, 1968, he married Opal Marie Stewart, who died May 29, 2019. They had no children.

He is survived by two brothers, Richard Lee Strope and Robert Eugene Strope, both of Washington; a sister, Patsy Strope Holliday of Sewickley; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a sister, Nancy Strope Wright; a brother, Charles Strope; two nephews, Brian Strope and Richard "Ricky" Strope.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.ASPCA.org or the www.americancancersociety.org.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved